Celebrating Hospital Week

Director of Human Resources Brooke Hatch, Ricky Tucker, and CNO Sarah Tucker
Hospital Week at Bradley County Medical Center has kicked off with numerous activities and special guests. Among those guests were two HOSA classes from the Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center (SEACBEC). A fish fry was held Monday night thanks to CNO Sarah Tucker and her husband Ricky and Director of Human Resources Brooke Hatch. More events are planned for the remainder of the week.
No comments:
Post a Comment