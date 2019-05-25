News
Saturday, May 25, 2019
Decked Out in Patriotism
The Bradley County court square is decked out in patriotism. Come out Monday for the morning wreath -laying ceremony followed by a Memorial Day celebration at the First United Methodist Church.
