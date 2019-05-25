Warren Fire Department Report

The Warren Fire Department has answered a number of calls from May 13th through May 23rd. Most of the calls did not require volunteers to be called out. the following responses have been reported:
*May 13th-An alarm went off unintentional
*May 13th-Vehicle fire on Smith Road
*May 14th-assisted with emergency call
*May 14th-vehicle accident
*May 16th-vehicle accident
*May 16th-vehicle accident
*May 17th-false alarm
*May 17th-false alarm
*May 20th-false alarm
*May 22nd-vehicle fire at Hayes Ave/N. Watson
*May 23rd-vehicle fire at 218 W. Central St.
The Warren fire Department operates the City of Warren Rescue Truck as well as Fire Engines.
Fulltime firemen man the Central Fire Station located in the Emergency Services Center. Trained volunteers are called as needed to fires and accidents or to man the fire station as necessary.
