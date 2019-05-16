News
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Hughes to Speak to Retired Teachers
Bradley County Retired Teachers will meet Monday at 11:30 in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church. The featured speaker will be Mary Alice Hughes.
at
4:21 PM
