Saturday, May 11, 2019
Quimby Reappointed to Ouachita River Commission
Hugh Quimby of Warren, was reappointed by Governor Asa Hutchinson to the Ouachita River Commission. This appoointment will expire September 1, 2025.
at
3:27 PM
