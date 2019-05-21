WARREN HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS AWARDED 1.6 MILLION IN SCHOLARSHIPS

WARREN, Ark — Graduates of the Warren High School Class of 2019 accumulated over 1.6
million dollars in academic scholarships. While the Class of 2019 was offered multiple
scholarships from various institutions, this amount reflects the scholarships that have been
accepted from the seniors’ institution of choice. Several seniors were recognized for receiving
the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship, which is valued at $14,000 over 4 years.
WHS Honor Graduates were awarded the following scholarships: UAM Band Scholarship,
valued at $20,000, the UAM Weevil Excellence Scholarship, valued at $6,000, the Mandy Coats
Memorial Scholarship, valued at $1,000, the Bradley County Farm Bureau Federation
Scholarship, valued at $400, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Grace
Adams; the UAM Leadership Scholarship, valued at $4,000, and the Arkansas Academic
Challenge were awarded to Jahaira Angeles; a University of Arkansas Football Scholarship,
valued at $102,000, the Jimmie Don Duprey Memorial Character Award, valued at $100, and the
Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Treylon Burks; the Arkansas State University
Academic Award Scholarship, valued at $28,880, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were
awarded to Cameron Cobb; the SAU Top 10% Scholarship, valued at $26,400, and the Arkansas
Academic Challenge were awarded to Karringon Hall; the University of Arkansas Silas Hunt
Scholarship, valued at $20,000, the U of A ECAP Engineering Scholarship, valued at $26,000,
and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Salutatorian Xitlaly Gonzalez; the Texas
State University Distinguished Scholarship, valued at $22,000, was awarded to Rigoberto
Pacheco, Jr.; the Arkansas Tech University Concurrent Advantage Scholarship, valued at $4,000,
the ATU Academic Excellence Scholarship, valued at $20,000, and the Arkansas Academic
Challenge were awarded to Madison Raines; the Hendrix College Award, valued at $88,000, the
Hendrix Academic Award, valued at $20,000, the Hendrix Grant, valued at $34,184, the Hendrix
Visit Award, valued at $500, the Blake Harris Memorial Award, valued at $500, and the
Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Jovankah Rodriguez; the UAM Chancellor’s
Award, valued at $48,000, a UAM Cheer Scholarship, valued at $4,000, the Amber Wilson Beta
Club Service Scholarship, valued at $300, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded
to Valedictorian Jaye Saunders; the SAU Achievement Award Scholarship, valued at $8,000,
and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Destiny Thomas; the UAM Weevil
Excellence Scholarship, valued at $6,000, the Union Bank & Trust Scholarship, valued at
$1,000, the Kimey McClellan Scholastic Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas
Academic Challenge were awarded to Madison Woodard.
Other scholarships awarded to graduates include: the SAU Tech Merit Scholarship, valued at
$6,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Kacie Cooper; the Arkansas
Academic Challenge was awarded to Caleb Chancellor; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued
at $24,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Chandler Crockett; the U.S.
Army Post-9/11 G.I. Bill, valued at $144,157, was awarded to Jessie Erwin; the Arkansas
Academic Challenge was awarded to Josue Escamilla; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was
awarded to Blaine Forrest; the UAM Leadership scholarship, valued at $4,000, and the Arkansas
Academic Challenge were awarded to Jillian Goodwin; the Sherry Vincent Lambert Memorial
Scholarship, valued at $1,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Kamrie
Harding; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Joshua Hensley; the Army National
Guard Post-9/11 G.I. Bill, valued at $75,824, the SAU Tech Merit Scholarship, valued at $6,000,
and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Xavier Kamau; the Arkansas Sports Hall
of Fame Scholarship, valued at $1,000, and the Dr. and Mrs. H. A. and Dr. Thomas Dew
Scholarship, valued at $8,000, were awarded to J’Malachi Kinnard; an OBU Football
Scholarship, valued at $90,480, the OBU Academic Scholarship, valued at $20,000, and the
Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Keemontrae McKnight; a University of
Arkansas Football Scholarship, valued at $102,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were
awarded to Marcus Miller; the SAU Achievement Scholarship, valued at $8,000, the
Anthony-Gathen-Rainey-Tolbert Scholarship, valued at $1,000, the Junior Auxiliary of Warren
Scholarship, valued at $2,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Cobe
Muldrew; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Reagan Parker; U.S. Air Force
Scholarships, valued at $65,000, the SAU Blue & Gold Scholarship, valued at $26,400, and the
Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Kendall Pope; the Arkansas Tech University
Concurrent Advantage Scholarship, valued at $4,000, the ATU Leadership Scholarship, valued
at $8,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Andrew Raines; the First
United Methodist Church Garner Family Scholarship, valued at $2,500, and the Arkansas
Academic Challenge were awarded to Joshua Reams; the UAM Weevil Excellence Scholarship,
valued at $6,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Dalton Reep; a South
Arkansas Community College Basketball Scholarship, valued at $4,000, was awarded to Javion
Robinson; the South Arkansas Community College SkillsUSA Scholarship, valued at $5,800,
was awarded to Sheila Rodriguez; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued at $24,000, the
Lorrie L. Baker Honorary Nursing Scholarship, valued at $1,500, and the Arkansas Academic
Challenge were awarded to Jacob Shipp; the Southeast Arkansas College High School Senior
Scholarship, valued at $1,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Easton
Sinclair; the SAU Tech Merit Scholarship, valued at $6,000, the Carthel Raines Scholarship,
valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Peyton Sparks; the
Arkansas Tech Leadership Scholarship, valued at $2,000, and the Dr. and Mrs. H. A. and Dr.
Thomas Dew Scholarship, valued at $8,000, were awarded to Sabria Trotter; the UAM College
of Technology-Crossett Scholarship, valued at $4,100, the Eloise Levins Teacher Scholarship
from GFWC Arkansas, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to
Lillian Warren; the UAM Cheer Scholarship, valued at $4,000, and the Arkansas Academic
Challenge were awarded to Caleb Watson; the UAM Weevil Excellence Scholarship, valued at
$6,000, the 4-H Scott Foundation Scholarship, valued at $750, and the Arkansas Academic
Challenge were awarded to Avery Weaver; the UAM Leadership Scholarship, valued at $4,000,
and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Anna Wilkerson; a Williams Baptist
University Academic Scholarship, valued at $32,000, a WBU Soccer Scholarship, valued at
$12,000, a WBU Track Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge
were awarded to Anne Yepes. Congratulations to the Class of 2019!
