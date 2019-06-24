Arrest Report: June 24, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Lakeia Wright, 8817 3rd Ave., Seattle, Washington, 10-28-82, charged with public intoxication, (6-18-19)
Kaniya Weddle, 906 Copeland St., Warren, AR, 4-13-91, charged with forgery x2 (6-19-19)
Roger Boswell, 100 Jodie Smith Lane, New Edinburg, AR, 5-18-62, charged with DWI (6-19-19)
Jamar Hampton, 1109 Phillips St., Warren, AR, 4-8-97, arrested on warrant (6-23-19)
ichaek Kayton Price, 911 S. Martin St., 4-26-95, charged with possession of controlled substance II and possession of drug paraphernalia (6-23-19)
Marissa Perez, 518 Highway 172m Wilmar, AR, 8-20-97, arrested on warrant x2, (6-23-19)
