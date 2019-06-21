Block Builders Donate Quilt to Hospital Auxiliary

Bradley County Block Builders presented a beautiful hand-crafted quilt to the Bradley County Medical Center Auxiliary Wednesday, June 19th. Among the quilters were Joy Kitchens, Linda Kercheval, and Wanda Carr to receive the quilt was President Phylis Loomis. This quilt will be used to raise money for the Auxiliary which will intern go to the hospital.
The Auxiliary has 33 members and is always seeking new members as we volunteer in many different areas of the hospital. Last year the Auxiliary volunteered 3740 hours in and around our hospital. If anyone is interested in becoming a member, please call 870-226-4390 and ask for Liz McKinstry.
