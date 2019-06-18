Lions Club Expresses Appreciation

The Warren Lions Club would like to express our appreciation to the following sponsors who supported the 41st annual 'Gospel Music Jamboree" and for those who attended the event. All proceeds of event are used to support Lions Club projects in the Warren community. The club focuses on vision correction and blindness prevention, but carries out other community projects.
Sponsors:
First State Bank
Johnson's Hardware
Dees Station, Hermitage
Dr. Wharton
Johnny's Radiator
Warren Bank 7 Trust
Barton & Roper, PLLC, Attorneys
Union Bank
Shelter Insurance-Greg Harton
Simple Simon's Pizza
Dr. Bob Smalling, Optometrist
Frazer's Funeral Home
Merchants & Planters Agency, Inc.
Bradley County Medical Center
Mitchell Lumber & Hardware
First State Bank, James Wells-Vice President
PotlatchDeltic
James Glass & Body Shop
Dichelle Engelkes George, M.D.
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Sonic
Arkansas Superior Federal Credit Union
Chapel Woods Health & Rehabilitation
Molly's Diner
First United Methodist Church of Warren
Please look at the Lions Club website at http.//www.warrenlionsclub.net
The Club also thanks all those who attended and for the donations made.
The Club meets the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. If you are interested in serving your community, email us at office@warrenlionsclub.net and let us know. "We Serve"
Sponsors:
First State Bank
Johnson's Hardware
Dees Station, Hermitage
Dr. Wharton
Johnny's Radiator
Warren Bank 7 Trust
Barton & Roper, PLLC, Attorneys
Union Bank
Shelter Insurance-Greg Harton
Simple Simon's Pizza
Dr. Bob Smalling, Optometrist
Frazer's Funeral Home
Merchants & Planters Agency, Inc.
Bradley County Medical Center
Mitchell Lumber & Hardware
First State Bank, James Wells-Vice President
PotlatchDeltic
James Glass & Body Shop
Dichelle Engelkes George, M.D.
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Sonic
Arkansas Superior Federal Credit Union
Chapel Woods Health & Rehabilitation
Molly's Diner
First United Methodist Church of Warren
Please look at the Lions Club website at http.//www.warrenlionsclub.net
The Club also thanks all those who attended and for the donations made.
The Club meets the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. If you are interested in serving your community, email us at office@warrenlionsclub.net and let us know. "We Serve"
No comments:
Post a Comment