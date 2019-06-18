Arkansas Urban and Community Forestry Grants Open for Proposals through July 20

LITTLE ROCK, AR. – The Agriculture Department’s Forestry Commission is now accepting 2019 Urban and Community Forestry Program grant applications through July 20, 2019. Grants are available to fund community projects that develop or improve public tree management and maintenance. Complete grant details and an online application are available, here.
The Arkansas Forestry Commission and the Grant Review Committee of the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council will rank grant proposals and award funds based on criteria that includes: how much the proposed project will improve a community’s tree management program; proposed implementation plan for the project; proposed level of community involvement; educational components; and proposed tree care and long-term maintenance planning. Communities that participate in the Tree City, USA and/or Tree Campus USA programs will receive additional ranking points.
Urban and Community Forestry Grants are made available through federal grant funds from the United States Department of Agriculture. Examples of eligible projects include:
· Community Tree Inventories and Management Plans
· Parking Lot Improvements for Stormwater Runoff
· Tree-Friendly Streets (allowing for root space and canopy growth)
· Improving Tree Health (including tree maintenance plans, improved soil amendments, additional mulching, professional pruning and restoration, etc.)
· Greenway Development Planning and Urban Stream Restoration (including demonstration areas, feasibility studies, maps, etc.)
· Communications Materials (including any materials that increase public awareness of the benefits of urban forests)
· Education and Training for Tree Care Workers
The maximum federal cost share of any project is 50% of the total expenditures for the project. The non-federal match may be cash, services, or in-kind contributions. Projects must be completed by August 15, 2021. For more information about the grant, contact Krista Quinn at Krista.quinn@agriculture.arkansas.gov or 479-228-7929.
The AAD is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation. Visit www.agriculture.arkansas.gov
The Arkansas Forestry Commission and the Grant Review Committee of the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council will rank grant proposals and award funds based on criteria that includes: how much the proposed project will improve a community’s tree management program; proposed implementation plan for the project; proposed level of community involvement; educational components; and proposed tree care and long-term maintenance planning. Communities that participate in the Tree City, USA and/or Tree Campus USA programs will receive additional ranking points.
Urban and Community Forestry Grants are made available through federal grant funds from the United States Department of Agriculture. Examples of eligible projects include:
· Community Tree Inventories and Management Plans
· Parking Lot Improvements for Stormwater Runoff
· Tree-Friendly Streets (allowing for root space and canopy growth)
· Improving Tree Health (including tree maintenance plans, improved soil amendments, additional mulching, professional pruning and restoration, etc.)
· Greenway Development Planning and Urban Stream Restoration (including demonstration areas, feasibility studies, maps, etc.)
· Communications Materials (including any materials that increase public awareness of the benefits of urban forests)
· Education and Training for Tree Care Workers
The maximum federal cost share of any project is 50% of the total expenditures for the project. The non-federal match may be cash, services, or in-kind contributions. Projects must be completed by August 15, 2021. For more information about the grant, contact Krista Quinn at Krista.quinn@agriculture.arkansas.gov or 479-228-7929.
The AAD is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation. Visit www.agriculture.arkansas.gov
No comments:
Post a Comment