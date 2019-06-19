Medical Marijuana Owners in Town for Festival.

Justin Pickens and Adrian Ray, co-owners of Arkansas Patient Services, which plans to locate a medical marijuana dispensary in Warren in the near future, were in Warren Friday, June 14th taking in some of the Pink Tomato Festival Activities. With them was their business associate Dr. Jordan Cooper, who also brought his family down to the Festival.
Justin and Adrian have been in and out of Warren over the past several months, educating the public on how the dispensary will function under state law. They have spoken to civic clubs, government officials and individuals and participated in the Health Fair. They continue working on plans to locate and construct the new facility.
The two owners are anxious to get the business in place and to become active in the Warren business community and to support the city and area.
Justin and Adrian have been in and out of Warren over the past several months, educating the public on how the dispensary will function under state law. They have spoken to civic clubs, government officials and individuals and participated in the Health Fair. They continue working on plans to locate and construct the new facility.
The two owners are anxious to get the business in place and to become active in the Warren business community and to support the city and area.
No comments:
Post a Comment