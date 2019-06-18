New Edinburg All-School Reunion Set for July 6

The New Edinburg All-School Reunion will be presented from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the New Edinburg Convention Center.
Participants should bring their favorite dish for the potluck lunch at noon.
“It is time for us to get together for a visit and to remember our school days,” If you were a winner of a door prize last year, please bring a door prize for this year’s drawing.
