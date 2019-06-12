Warren School Board Met Monday Night

The Warren School Board held its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night with six of the seven board members present.
After approving the minutes of the May 13th meeting, they approved out-of-state trip requests.
Treasurer Debbi Hargrave gave the financial report which was accepted by the board.
The administrators gave minute messages to the board concerning events taking place at each of their prospective buildings.
To discuss personnel matters, they moved into executive session and returned with the following recommendations which were then approved:''
Resignations Corey Muldrew Warren High School Health/PE Instructor Head Boys Sr. High and Jr. High Basketball Coach, Asst. Boys Sr. High and Jr. High Track Coach, Asst. Sr. High and Jr. High Football
Jae Kell Virtual Arkansas Facilitator Head Girls Sr. High and Jr. High Basketball Coach
Erin Campbell 7th Grade Social Studies Asst. Softball and Asst. Girls SR High and JR High basketball coach
Maribeth Hicks 7th Grade Science Instructor
Ashley Richardson 7th Grade Math Instructor
Hector Castillo Warren High School Spanish Instructor
Milca Hudgens
Warren School District ELL Coordinator
Shelby Gardner .After School Supervisor
Retirements
Tina Mckinney 24 years in the WSD Technology Coordinator Assistant
Vickie McDougald 4 years in the WSD 8th Grade Keyboarding Instructor
Certified Hiring Lyndsey Vickers Technology Coordinator Asst
Ashley Bryant 8th Grade Keyboarding Instructor
Caitlin Morrison Warren Middle School Math Instructor
Morgan Stroud Warren Middle School Math Instructor
Ashley Saeler Warren Middle School Science Instructor
Chasity Hamilton Eastside/Brunson Special Ed Instructor
Classified Hires
The ABC grant has been approved. Hire all ABC staff for employment for the 19-20 school year.
Cindy May Brunson Secretary
Mackenzie Baldwin ABC After-School Supervisor
Layla Gorman High School Intern
Gerald Barnett Maintenance for the summer months
Jeremy Groves SEACBEC maintenance for summer months
Transfer Jane May From Eastside ParaPro to Eastside Library Aide
Other Personnel Addendum to Tyler Gahr's contract to include Sr. High Football Asst., Jr. High Asst. Football, and Asst. Girls Softball and put on 205 day contract
Approve Contract for Extended School Employees
The board approved the transfer of electronic funds, a lease agreement between Apple Inc. and Warren High School for ipads. They also approved the Warren ABC Preschool CACFP Food Program and an MOU between SEACBEC and Hermitage High School (Internship) with SEACBEC paying 60%, Hermitage 20%, and the Warren School District paying 20% of the salary for the Internship facilitator. The School Choice students were also approved.
Warren ABC Pre-School received the High Quality Staff Government Grant in the amount of $13,500. Superintendent Cornish recommended, and the board approved that each full time employee during the 18-19 school year will receive $575, and the student workers will receive $100.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish and treasurer Debbi Hargrave were approved as Ex-Officio members of the board.
Two stipend recommendations were made and approved. Mentor's of new teachers will receive $700, and the Student Councik sponsor will receive $500.
A resolution was approved to move the November 2020 School Board Election from May to November.
The Accreditation Report was also approved.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish, in his report, told the board that work continues to paint and patch holes in parking areas and school roads. He informed the board that work on the track resurfacing is waiting on the asphalt.
After approving the minutes of the May 13th meeting, they approved out-of-state trip requests.
Treasurer Debbi Hargrave gave the financial report which was accepted by the board.
The administrators gave minute messages to the board concerning events taking place at each of their prospective buildings.
To discuss personnel matters, they moved into executive session and returned with the following recommendations which were then approved:''
Resignations Corey Muldrew Warren High School Health/PE Instructor Head Boys Sr. High and Jr. High Basketball Coach, Asst. Boys Sr. High and Jr. High Track Coach, Asst. Sr. High and Jr. High Football
Jae Kell Virtual Arkansas Facilitator Head Girls Sr. High and Jr. High Basketball Coach
Erin Campbell 7th Grade Social Studies Asst. Softball and Asst. Girls SR High and JR High basketball coach
Maribeth Hicks 7th Grade Science Instructor
Ashley Richardson 7th Grade Math Instructor
Hector Castillo Warren High School Spanish Instructor
Milca Hudgens
Warren School District ELL Coordinator
Shelby Gardner .After School Supervisor
Retirements
Tina Mckinney 24 years in the WSD Technology Coordinator Assistant
Vickie McDougald 4 years in the WSD 8th Grade Keyboarding Instructor
Certified Hiring Lyndsey Vickers Technology Coordinator Asst
Ashley Bryant 8th Grade Keyboarding Instructor
Caitlin Morrison Warren Middle School Math Instructor
Morgan Stroud Warren Middle School Math Instructor
Ashley Saeler Warren Middle School Science Instructor
Chasity Hamilton Eastside/Brunson Special Ed Instructor
Classified Hires
The ABC grant has been approved. Hire all ABC staff for employment for the 19-20 school year.
Cindy May Brunson Secretary
Mackenzie Baldwin ABC After-School Supervisor
Layla Gorman High School Intern
Gerald Barnett Maintenance for the summer months
Jeremy Groves SEACBEC maintenance for summer months
Transfer Jane May From Eastside ParaPro to Eastside Library Aide
Other Personnel Addendum to Tyler Gahr's contract to include Sr. High Football Asst., Jr. High Asst. Football, and Asst. Girls Softball and put on 205 day contract
Approve Contract for Extended School Employees
Warren ABC Pre-School received the High Quality Staff Government Grant in the amount of $13,500. Superintendent Cornish recommended, and the board approved that each full time employee during the 18-19 school year will receive $575, and the student workers will receive $100.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish and treasurer Debbi Hargrave were approved as Ex-Officio members of the board.
Two stipend recommendations were made and approved. Mentor's of new teachers will receive $700, and the Student Councik sponsor will receive $500.
A resolution was approved to move the November 2020 School Board Election from May to November.
The Accreditation Report was also approved.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish, in his report, told the board that work continues to paint and patch holes in parking areas and school roads. He informed the board that work on the track resurfacing is waiting on the asphalt.
No comments:
Post a Comment