U of A to Launch New Online L.P.N. to B.S.N. Program This Fall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Licensed practical nurses can now apply for an online program to complete their bachelor’s degrees in nursing at the University of Arkansas.
Classes start Aug. 26, and students can apply through the website page for the L.P.N. to Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
In 2015, the Institute of Medicine recommended that 80 percent of nurses in the United States hold a bachelor’s degree by 2020. The U of A’s new online L.P.N. to B.S.N. program will help students meet that industry expectation, stay competitive in the job market and increase earning potential.
“In order to face the challenges of an aging population, a dynamic health care environment and a pending nursing shortage, the B.S.N. degree is becoming the new standard for registered nurses,” said Susan Patton, director of the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing. “Our B.S.N. programs are comprehensive and offer knowledge that can be applied in all health care settings such as critical care, primary care, public health and mental health.”
The program was created to meet the needs of working licensed practical nurses who require a flexible option to finish their degrees. The required clinicals can be taken in the student’s geographical area, so travel to campus is not necessary.
“We offer a flexible curricular pathway that builds on your training and experience and allows you to transition into registered nursing while continuing to work in your current practical nursing job,” said Patton. “We provide foundational studies in evidence-based care and nursing theory essential for students who plan to continue to obtain advance practice degrees.”
Courses are offered in 8-week sessions, and students can apply for the program each fall or spring.
To apply for the program, students must be a licensed practical nurse with at least 2,000 hours of work experience at the L.P.N. level in the last 12-24 months. Additionally, 48 hours of prerequisite courses must be completed with a minimum 2.8 GPA before applying.
The program is offered by the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing in the College of Education and Health Professions and is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.
For more information, contact the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing at 479-575-6640 or at OnlineRN@uark.edu.
About the Global Campus: The Global Campus supports U of A colleges and schools in the development and delivery of online programs and courses. It provides instructional design services, technology services and assistance with marketing, recruiting and strategic academic development.
About the University of Arkansas: The University of Arkansas provides an internationally competitive education for undergraduate and graduate students in more than 200 academic programs. The university contributes new knowledge, economic development, basic and applied research, and creative activity while also providing service to academic and professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation classifies the University of Arkansas among fewer than 2.7 percent of universities in America that have the highest level of research activity. U.S. News & World Report ranks the University of Arkansas among its top American public research universities. Founded in 1871, the University of Arkansas comprises 10 colleges and schools and maintains a low student-to-faculty ratio that promotes personal attention and close mentoring.
