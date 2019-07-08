Arrest Report: July 8, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Ray Walker, 735 E. Gaines, Monticello, AR, 10-17-56, Arrested on warrant (7-2-19)
Gerald Lloyd, 147 Bradley 337, Warren, AR, 11-23-66, arrested on warrant, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (7-4-19)
Joshua Grice, 701 Clio St., Warren, AR, 4-4-79, charged with driving on suspended license and drinking on the highway (7-5-19)
Eric Rideout, 609 Cherry St., Warren, AR, 10-8-85, bench warrant (75-19)
Clinton Webb, 826 Pierson St., Warren, AR, 2-15-86, arrested on warrant and charged with drug paraphernalia (7-5-19)
Emanuelle Hegler, 1007 Old Kingsland Rd., Warren AR, 5-1-88, charged with driving on suspended license, violation of loud music ordinance, no child restraint (7-6-19)
Eric Booker, 331 W. College Ave., Monticello, AR, 9-2-81, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and absconder (7-6-19)
