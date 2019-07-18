Macedonia to Hold "Back To School Bash"

Macedonia Baptist Church at 768 U.S. Hwy 63 North will hold it's annual "BACK TO SCHOOL BASH" Saturday July 27th from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M.
Back packs full of supplies will be handed out! There will be hot dogs, chips and cookies. The Gospel Bus will be there with bouncy houses and games.
Everyone is invited to attend!
