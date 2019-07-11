Personnel Moves Made By Hermitage School Board

The Hermitage School Board met for their regular monthly meeting July 8th in the School District Boardroom. Reports were given and financial reports were reviewed and approved. The following bids were approved:
*Bread-Flowers Bakery
*Milk-Hiland
*Propane-Gresham, $1.49 per gallon pre-booked
*Property Insurance-ASBA, $34,928.46
*Vehicles Insurance-Farm Bureau, $11,136.28
The board then accepted handbook changes as presented by Mistie McGhee.
Board members then approved ADE curriculum standards for instruction and voted to approve the Blue Sky bid for a camera system, control access system and badge maker in an amount up to $139,000.00.
After returning from executive session the following votes were taken:
*Accepted the resignation of Dakotah Timmons as high school literacy teacher and yearbook sponsor.
*Hired Jamie Corker as yearbook sponsor.
*Hired Mistie McGhee as cheer sponsor.
*Hired Kashif Kincaid as assistant basketball coach for Jr. and Sr. High boys teams.
*Hired Sandra Savage as an hourly employee at $23.00 per hour to serve as Business Manager/District Treasure.
*Remove Leslie Huitt as District Treasure/Business manager from checking accounts and other financial signatory and financial control positions.
*Designate Sandra Savage as signatory and authorized person to conduct financial activities.
*Authorized Dr. Tucker to hire employees to fill vacant positions before school starts. This currently includes high school literacy, K-12 library media, elementary computer specialist and bus drivers.
The meeting was adjourned.
