Warren School District Releases Information

July 10, 2019
Enrollment for students new to Warren School District:
The first day of school will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Students new to the Warren School District should come to the administration office located at 408 Cherry St, to enroll no later than July 31, 2019. Monday - Thursday 7:30-4, Friday - Closed. Summer hours will end Friday July 26, 2019. You may pick up enrollment forms at the administration office or print the forms from this link: https://goo.gl/B6ii5a. Please bring all required documents to complete registration.
Warren School District Staff:
Warren School District will open the 2019-2020 school year with a Flex PD day for Certified Staff on Friday, August 2 and staff/professional development for all staff on August 5-8, 2019 beginning at 8:00 am on August 5. All staff will meet at the Warren Cultural Center and then report to their assigned building. Lunch from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm will be provided by Union Bank, it will be delivered to the buildings. On Tuesday, August 6, lunch will be from 11:00 until 12:00 pm provided by Immanuel Baptist Church at the IBC Family Life Center. Wednesday and Thursday, Certified Staff will be at Immanuel Baptist Church, lunch will be on your own. August 9 is a Flex PD day for Certified Staff. Classified Orientation will be held Friday, August 6, from 8:00 am until 11:00 am at the Administration Office.
2019-2020 School Year, all students will receive breakfast and lunch at no cost because of the continuation of the CEP(Community Eligibility Program.)
ABC Preschool will have Meet and Greet night on August 8, 2019 from 5:30 pm until 6:30 pm at the ABC building.
WARREN SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL SUPPLY LIST AND ORIENTATION
First day of school: August 13, 2019
Eastside
Discovery Drive: (Kindergarten)
* 4 - Boxes of Crayola Crayons (24 count)
* 2 – large glue sticks
* 2 - 4pks of Expo Black erase markers
* 1 – package of wood pencils (no plastic coating)
* 2 – plastic folders with prongs
* 1 – plastic school box
* 1 – pair of Fiskar scissors
* 1 - package of unlined index cards
* Headphones (no earbuds)(the plug that goes into the device has to be straight not “L” shaped)
Learning Lane: (1st grade)
* 1 - box of #2 pencils (yellow only)
* 4 - glue sticks
* 3 - Boxes of Crayola Crayons (16 Count)
*10 - Large Expo Dry Erase Markers (Black only)
* 2 - Composition notebooks
* Fiskar Scissors
* 1 - pkg Crayola Thin Markers
* zipper pencil bag
* backpack
* 2 - Plastic 3 prong folder with pockets
* Headphones/Earbuds (the plug that goes into the device has to be straight not “L” shaped)
Achievement Avenue: (2nd grade)
* Backpack
* 4 - large pink erasers
* 2 - packages of Mega Brand USA Gold pencils
* 1 - pkg Post It notes
* 2 - Boxes of Crayola Crayons (24 Count)
* 2 - Elmer's Glue sticks
* 1 - Pkg Yellow Highlighters
* 2 folders with pockets (No Brads)
* 1 - Composition notebook - NOT Spiral
* 1 - pair of fiskar scissors
* 1 - package of wide ruled loose leaf paper
* 1 - Red folder for Art
* * Headphones (needed daily) – (NO earbuds, must have a straight adaptor to fit a chromebook, must be replaced when needed)
Productive Parkway: (3rd grade)
* 2 - plastic folders with prongs
* 2 - Spiral notebooks
* 1 - Box Crayola Crayons (24 Count)
* 8 - Expo markers
* 2 - Glue sticks
* 1 - pkg of markers
* Headphones
* Backpack
* Wooden pencils (no plastic coating)
*Students are expected to always have pencils throughout the year. Please continually check with your child to make sure that he/she has pencils every day.
*Students need headphones to use with their Chromebooks. Please replace these throughout the year if your child loses or breaks his/her headphones. They are necessary to use for many things, including tests, throughout the year.
PLEASE PURCHASE NAME BRANDS LISTED FOR EACH GRADE.
Other brands do not work as well.
Write your child’s name on all items.
Inquire often to see if your child needs school supplies.
Eastside Class Meetings
Class Meetings will be Thursday, August 8 from 5-7
Brunson
4th Grade:
* Trapper Keeper with Zipper
* 8 Pack of Dividers
* 3 - Pkgs of loose leaf paper
* 50 - clear plastic page protectors
* 2 - Pkgs of Clorox wipes
* 2 - Pkgs of kleenex
* 4 - Pkgs of pencils
* 1 - bottle of hand sanitizer
* 2 - Pkgs Expo Markers (4 different colors)
5th Grade:
* 3 - Pkgs of loose leaf paper
* 3 - Pocket folders with prongs
* 1 - White 1in binder with clear sleeve on the front
* 2 - 1in binders with clear sleeve on front (any color)
* 3 - Pkgs of pocket dividers (5 tab)
* 2 - Pkgs of Expo markers (4 different colors)
* 1 - Pkg of clear sheet protectors (20-25 count)
For Homeroom:
* 1 - Pencil Bag (not box)
* 2 - Bottles of hand sanitizers
* 2 - Boxes of Kleenex
* 2 - Pkgs of Lysol wipes
* 1 - Pair of earbuds
* 3 - Pkgs of pencils
Brunson Open House:
August 6, 2019
5th Grade - 5:30pm
4th Grade - 6:00pm
Middle School
6th grade
Math- all supplies provided
Science- all supplies provided
English/Reading- 1 Plastic RED folder with prongs and pockets. College rule loose leaf paper
Social Studies- all supplies provided
All Classes-
Pencil and paper
7th grade
Math- all supplies provided
Science- 1- pocket folder, 1 pack of loose leaf paper, dividers,1 ½” binder
Social Studies- 1.5’’ 3 ring binder, 1 pack of loose leaf paper
English- 1 plastic YELLOW folder with prongs and pockets. College rule loose leaf paper
All Classes-
2 packages pencils
8th grade
Math- all supplies provided
Science- 1 pkg of loose leaf paper
English- 1 plastic BLUE folder with prongs and pockets. College rule loose leaf paper
Social Studies- 1 folder with prongs, 1 pack of loose leaf paper
All Classes-
2 packages pencils
1 package of pens
6th-8th Mrs. Penny Vanderzwalm’s Math
1- 2 inch binder
1- Composition notebook
1- Pkg. college ruled loose leaf paper
2 -packages of # 2 pencils (No pump lead)
1 Pencil bag with holes for binder
6th-8th class for Mrs. Kristin Weeks’ Literacy
1- 2 inch binder - with 3 dividers
1- Composition notebook
1- notebook
Middle School Orientation / Registration
August 01, 2019
8th Grade - 11:00-12:00
7th Grade - 1:00-2:00
6th Grade - 2:30-4:00
Please bring the following:
$5.00 Locker Fee
Registration Packet - District and school set - both can be printed from the Warrensd.org website (also available at orientation).
Be prepared to take a picture ID for your WMS Badge.
WHS Orientation
Senior schedule pick-up - Monday, July 29 8:30 - 11:30 & 12:30 - 3:00
Junior schedule pick-up - Tuesday, July 30 8:30 - 11:30 & 12:30 - 3:00
Sophomore schedule pick-up - Wednesday, July 31 8:30 - 11:30 & 12:30 - 3:00
Freshman Orientation - Thursday, August 1 at 10:00am in the WHS Cafeteria
Locker fee $5.00
Student Parking Pass Fee $5.00 and will need Driver's license, Registration and Insurance. A list of required materials will be given on the first day of school.
