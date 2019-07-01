Re-NEW-ing New Edinburg Releases Minutes of Meeting

Roger McClellan, President, opened the meeting and welcomed everyone. The minutes of the April meeting were emailed to participants and copies distributed to those in attendance. Motion was made by Larry Waldrop, seconded by Linda Hornaday to accept the minutes as presented. Motion passed.
Linda Hornaday passed out copies of the financial statement. Motion was made by Larry Waldrop, seconded by Melody Spears to accept the statement as presented and submit it for audit. Motion passed.
Kathy Waldrop stated that the re-New-ing Edinburg Face Book page currently has 690 followers and approximately 900 people “liked” the post on Memorial Day showing the flags placed throughout New Edinburg.
Under old business, Don Hart ask those present if they were available to build the 12’x5’ cover over the back door of the community center Thursday or Friday of this week. The group approved the building of the cover at the March meeting and after a brief discussion, agreed to meet Thursday at 7:00 a.m. to begin construction. Don Hart mentioned the community sign needed to be cleaned and washed and Patricia McClellan agreed to do so Thursday morning.
Roger McClellan informed the group that a thank you note had been received from the Marks Family regarding the cleanup of the nature trails and picnic area at the Marks Cemetery. A letter has also been received thanking the group for participating in the Great American trash pickup in March.
Discussion was held concerning the construction and painting of a barn quilt which would be placed in town, however, it was agreed to wait until October to start the project. Mary Ann Hart passed out information concerning the project.
At this time in the meeting, Roger welcomed Randy Erwin to the meeting at which time Randy presented re-New-ing Edinburg with $500 from the Erwin family to assist in the building of a storage room off the side of the community center. Roger expressed his appreciation to the family for supporting the community with this donation.
Don Hart made a motion to build a 10’x20’ add-on to the community center to be used for storage. Motion was seconded by Larry Waldrop and the motion passed. A brief discussion was held concerning the location of the addition, electrical requirements, concrete, etc.
Under new business, motion was made by Linda Hornaday , seconded by Don Hart, to purchase a Veterans Brick for Keith Chaney. Keith has made numerous donations to the group and is a great supporter of the groups activities. Motion passed.
Larry Waldrop made a motion to adjourn, seconded by Don Triplett and motion passed. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, July 16 at 6:00 p.m.
