Warren Water & Sewer to Increase Services Fees

This IS NOT a Water & Sewer Rate Increase.
Effective September 1, 2019 Warren Water & Sewer will be increasing miscellaneous service fees. These increases are necessary due to the rising cost of operations and to ensure that the fees are covering the cost to the service provided. Otherwise, that cost would be unfairly recovered from everyone in the customer base. Warren Water & Sewer tries to maintain low service fees; however, this increase is necessary to maintain a high level of customer service. This will be the first fee increase for the department in over 20 years. Fees to increase include delinquent, transfer, and returned check fee all increasing to $25.00, and trip fees are increasing to $15.00. While the department is increasing miscellaneous fees, the water and sewer rates will remain the same and this will have no effect on the customer’s monthly bill. For a full list of fees or if you have any questions you may contact Warren Water & Sewer at (870) 226-2321.
