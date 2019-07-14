We are Celebrating Our 1st Anniversay With a...

SALE to Begin July 15
at Rob Reep Studio
225 S. Main
1/2 Price on all Milkhouse Candles
1/2 Price on Children's Hardbound Books
1/2 Price on Wind & Willow Soups and Dip Mixes
$5.00 Off T-Shirts and Clothing
1/2 Off Select Christmas Decor
1/2 Garden and Statuary Items
1/2 Off Tomato Tote Bags
1/2 Tomato Garden Clogs
$1.00 Off Three Farm Girls Soaps
$1.00 Off Tomato Jam
1/2 Off Wind Chimes
1/2 Off Tomato Onesies
Select Jewelry by Brandy $1.00
Much more...
Make us an offer on a painting
Register to Win a Gift Card for a FREE Painting Class. Drawing will be held July 31 at 4:00 p.m.
