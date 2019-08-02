Arkansas Team Earns Top Honors at National 4-H Forestry Invitational

|Left to Right: Joe Don Greenwood (Coach), David McGhee, Braden Harrod, Madison McGhee, Gregory Hilliard, Becky Greenwood
The invitational was held at West Virginia University Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp and Conference Center near Weston, West Virginia. The event is sponsored by Farm Credit, Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Inc., West Virginia University Extension Service, American Forest Foundation, Society of American Foresters, Association of Natural Resource Extension Professionals, F & W Forestry, WestRock, USDA Forest Service State and Private Southern Region, Southern Regional Extension Forestry, National Woodland Owners Association, and Black Diamond Resource Conservation and Development Council.
|Left to Right: David McGhee, Braden Harrod, Madison McGhee, and Gregory Hilliard
The Arkansas team members were Braden Harrod, Gregory Hilliard, David McGhee, and Madison McGhee all from Hermitage. The team coach was Joe Don Greenwood from Hermitage.
Braden Harrod from Arkansas won the high point individual award. The second-high individual was Ethan Coker from Louisiana and the third-place high individual was Logan Snipes from Alabama. David McGhee was the fourth high individual scorer and Madison McGhee was the eighth highest scorer, both from Arkansas.
The Joe Yeager “Spirit of the Invitational” award was presented to Raven Friend from West Virginia. This award recognizes an outstanding 4-H contestant at the Invitational. It is presented to the individual who takes initiative, is enthusiastic, and is eager to lead academic and social situations.
|Left to Right: David McGhee, Madison McGhee, Braden Harrod, Gregory Hilliard, and Joe Don Greenwood (Coach)
The event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors:
Farm Credit supports rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. FCS has been helping areas grow and thrive for a century by providing farmers with capital and by financing infrastructure and communication services.
The Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI®), Inc. is a fully independent, charitable organization dedicated to promoting sustainable forest management. The SFI® label is a sign you are buying wood and paper products from a certified source, backed by a rigorous, third-party certification audit.
West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Service educators and volunteers build and sustain partnerships with people and organizations in West Virginia, to improve their lives and communities. WVU's programs and services strengthen individuals of all ages.
The American Forest Foundation® (AFF) works with families, educators, and elected officials to promote stewardship and protect our nation’s forest heritage. AFF works with its partners to provide hands-on support for America’s 10 million family forest owners.
The Society of American Foresters (SAF) is the national scientific and educational organization representing the forestry profession in the United States. SAF is the largest professional society for foresters in the world.
F&W is an international forest resource management and consulting firm dedicated to helping landowners gain the most value and enjoyment per acre from their forestland. F&W believes that environmentally viable timberland is economically viable timberland.
The Association of Natural Resource Extension Professionals (ANREP) is a professional society for natural resource Extension professionals. The mission of ANREP is to bring Extension professionals together to discuss mutual natural resource issues, needs, and opportunities and to advance natural resource Extension through continuing education.
WestRock has a long history of entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation. That history includes game-changing developments in papermaking, packaging design and retail solutions, as well as strategically building and strengthening the company's capabilities over time. With operations around the world and expertise in every shopping category, WestRock focuses on working with brands to help them win across the board by providing an unbeatable portfolio of paper and packaging products.
USDA Forest Service State and Private Forestry, Southern Region programs bring forest management assistance and expertise to a diversity of landowners through cost-effective, non-regulatory partnerships. The staffs also play a key role in implementing the National Fire Plan.
Southern Region Extension Forestry serves as a liaison between the USDA Forest Service and the thirteen Extension Forest Resources units in the South. The position has evolved into a regional programming, representation, promotion, and communication role within the forestry and natural resource communities.
No comments:
Post a Comment