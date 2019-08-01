Thursday, August 1, 2019

City of Warren Hires Fireman

The Warren Civil Service Commission met Wednesday, July 31st to consider hiring a new full time fireman to fill a vacancy.  After reviewing applications, the Commission vote to hire Wesley LaFoon to fill the position. 

In other action, the Commission voted to approve Daniel Robinson as a volunteer fire fighter.  Mr. Robinson has served the city as a full time fireman in the past.
at 5:04 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)