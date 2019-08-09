Aviation Committee Meets

Three members of the City of Warren Aviation Commission along with Mayor Pennington Thursday, August 8th in the Warren Municipal Courtroom. The commission was informed that the city is waiting on a final inspection of newly installed equipment by the FAA. They were also informed that all hangers are currently rented.
The members talked about future needs of the airport and it was noted that aviation fuel has gone up in price.
Attending were Commissioners Dr. Joe H. Wharton, Chairman, Raymond Colen and Bryan Martin. No voting action was required.
