Members of Management Team Speak to Rotary

July 30th, several members of the management team for the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center spoke to the Rotary Club of Warren about the various offerings that the center has for its residents that provide a sense of purpose and pride for each person.
Pictured are: Katherine Harris-Acting Business Manager, Rotarian Mark Wargo-Superintendent, Katina Moore-Residential Director, and Teresa Herring-Nurse Manager.
