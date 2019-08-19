Monday, August 19, 2019

Four Individuals Sentenced In Circuit Court

Bradley County Circuit Court recently sentenced four individuals charged with crimes.
The following pled and were sentenced:

-Michael Kayton Clark Price was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance and
 drug paraphernalia.  He was given 60 months probation and levied fines and fees.

-Christopher Bowie, Jr. was found guilty of theft by receiving, fleeing and illegal possession of
 a firearm.  He was sentenced to 60 months with some time suspended and fines and fees.

-Brayen Markese Daniels was found guilty of rape.  He received a sentence of 300 months and
 fines and fees.

-Jordan Rodney Hampton was found guilty of forgery, two counts, and given 36 months with some
 time suspended plus fines and fees.

