Four Individuals Sentenced In Circuit Court

The following pled and were sentenced:
-Michael Kayton Clark Price was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance and
drug paraphernalia. He was given 60 months probation and levied fines and fees.
-Christopher Bowie, Jr. was found guilty of theft by receiving, fleeing and illegal possession of
a firearm. He was sentenced to 60 months with some time suspended and fines and fees.
-Brayen Markese Daniels was found guilty of rape. He received a sentence of 300 months and
fines and fees.
-Jordan Rodney Hampton was found guilty of forgery, two counts, and given 36 months with some
time suspended plus fines and fees.
