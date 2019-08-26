Health Coalition Meets

Members of the Bradley County Home Town Health Coalition met Friday, August 16th in the conference room of the Brunson Complex on N. Bragg Street. Two speaker took part in the meeting. Sylvia Theodon, Bilingual Outreach Coordinator, Beneficiary Education for AFMC spoke. Also taking part was Kimber Knight, HHI Manager for the Health Department.
Information about Medicaid was presented and statistics on the Health of Bradley County citizens was detailed. It was noted that in some areas Bradley County has made progress and in others, there has been some decline.
The group was informed that around 75 people attended the movie shown August 2nd, that was sponsored by the Coalition.
Left: Limber Knight
