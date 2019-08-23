Intermodal Still Dealing With Railroad According To "Monticello Live."

For nearly three years, the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority has been dealing with the issue of constructing a crossing over the rail line that runs through the intermodal site located on U.S. Highway 278 between Wilmar and Monticello. The authority received a grant to help build a road, on site, crossing the existing rail line that runs through the property. A portion of the crossing was begun and halted due to the crossing being too close to a rail switch, according to federal regulations. There have been ongoing discussions among the authority, the authority's consulting engineer, the short line rail provider and Union Pacific. It has been a frustrating process for the intermodal board.
It appears the switch will have to be relocated or the road crossing altered. Either will be costly and will likely have to be paid for by the intermodal authority. Much of the meeting conducted August 21st dealt with the crossing issue. The debate over who is at fault has been an ongoing process.
Other routine business was handled. This report was provided to salineriverchronicle.com by "Monticello Live" and board members present.
