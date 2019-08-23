Lumberjack Apparel and More on Sale at Rob Reep Studio

Lumberjack apparel designed by MK3 Graphics is now being sold at Rob Reep Studio at 225 S. Main Street in Warren for $15 a shirt. We have t-shirts in three colors: orange, grey, and white. In addition to the apparel, we have ladies scarves in a number of orange designs as well as axe earrings.
We have two sided Lumberjack yard signs, also designed by MK3 Graphics.
We have other Lumberjack items such as children's books: The Lumberjack's Beard, My First Book of Football, and Fred and the Lumberjack. For those who collect nutcrackers, we have Lumberjack nutcrackers.
Come get geared up for the opening of the 2019 Lumberjack season!
No comments:
Post a Comment