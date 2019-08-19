Mt. Carmel Women's Mission Dept. To Host Women's Conference

Mt Carmel Missionary Baptist Church Women's Mission Department will host its Annual Women's Conference on August 23-24, 2019. There will be a musical on Friday night featuring the Conference Choir and other talents at 6:00 pm. Saturday morning will begin with prayer service at 10:00 am. The Conference hour is 11:00 am with Pastor Leshare Lee guest speaker. Lunch will be served following service. Everyone is welcome. Address is 510 N. Walnut St. Pastor is Rev Eddie Hampton.
No comments:
Post a Comment