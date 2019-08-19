Arrest Report 8-19-19

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Michael T. Busby, Jr., 15 Southern Ct., Warren, AR, 11-30-82, theft by receiving, forgery 2nd degree 8-14-19)
Ronald Piper, 211 S. Speers, Monticello, AR, 5-18-82, arrested on warrant BCSO (8-14-19)
Joseph Deal, 22 Southern Ct., Warren, AR, charged with domestic battery 3rd (8-14-19)
Robert Payne, 2192 Hwy. 278, Wilmar, 7-17-85 arrested on warrant, parole warrant (8-15-19)
James Baldwin, 509 Kelly St., Warren, AR, 2-10-83, arrested on warrant (8-17-19)
Phillip Hays, 155 Bradley 37, Warren, AR, 2-3-86 arrested on warrant (8-17-19)
Terence Jackson, Wilmar, 12-7-88, arrested on warrant (8-8-19)
Charles Lawson, Jr., 716 McCauley, Warren,AR, 2-27-89, arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated assault (8-19-19)
