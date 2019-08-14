Railroad Grant Approved

The Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District and its partners will be awarded $10.5 million to rehabilitate a 91.3-mile continuous short line railroad corridor between McGhee, Arkansas and Tallulah, LA. The proposed project would include upgrading 91 miles of track to Class 2 capacity, seven bridge upgrades, and extend shortline rail access to port of Lake Providence and Madison Parish Port in Louisiana. The grant is being made available from the federal government.
This project will support economic vitality by restoring this route to Class 2 standards, which will allow rail to travel up to 25 mph, and handle modern, full-size, 286K lbs. rail car loads. It will benefit current shippers, as well as making the line a more attractive option for other shippers in the region.
