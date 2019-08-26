Self Defense Class Taught by Grand Master Han's Martial Arts of Monticello

A group of some 18 ladies meet Saturday August 24th in the Fellowship Hall of Immanuel Baptist Church to take part in a self defense class. The course was taught by "Grand Master Han's Martial Arts" of Morrilton, Arkansas. The event was sponsored by Bradley County 4-H program.
The class taught the participants to always be alert to trouble. They were taught "you control yourself and can avoid areas of opportunity for the bad guys. Focus on what you can control."
National statistics show that violent crimes occur every 25.3 seconds and property crimes occur every 4 seconds.
The following tips were presented:
*Keep cars keys on your night table and hit panic button is trouble occurs.
*Set the home address on your GPS to an address near your home , but not to your actual
address.
*Be careful what you post on social media.
*Lock up prescription medications.
*Cover peepholes from the inside so no one can see inside from the outside.
*Do not give private information over the phone until you confirm the person you are talking to.
One way is to hang up and call back on your phone.
*Block people's view of your hand when entering alarm codes.
*Do not rely on door chain locks for safety.
*Carry car keys in your hand when walking in a parking lot.
*Pay attention to your surroundings at all times. Don't be on your cell phone while moving
around in public.
