UAM FOOTBALL TO HOST INTER-SQUAD SCRIMMAGE FRIDAY

MONTICELLO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team will host an inter-squad scrimmage Friday, August 23rd at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium in Monticello. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The event will be free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to come out and support the Boll Weevils as they prepare for their 2019 campaign.
It will be UAM's second inter-squad scrimmage in a week as it prepares for opening night.
To start the year, the Boll Weevils host Arkansas Tech University in a Great American Conference matchup at Cotton Boll Stadium on Sept. 5, 2019. It will be a Blackout Game. Kick-off is slated for 6 p.m.
