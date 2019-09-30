Monday, September 30, 2019

Arrest Report: September 30, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Jimmy Forrest, #2 Robin St., Warren, AR, 10-9-76, arrested on warrant (9-23-19)

Phillip Earnest, 713 Earnest Loop, Hampton, AR., 1-6-75, arrested on warrant (9-23-19)

Jimmy Thompson, 1335 W. Central, Warren, AR., 10-9-80, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended license (9-27-19)

Credell Davis, 433 Burnett Rd., Apt. 9, Warren, AR., 12-14-72, charged with disorderly conduct (9-29-19)


