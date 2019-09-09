Extension Serice Hosts Open House at New Location

An open house was held Friday, September 6th from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon in the new offices of the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service on N. Bragg Street. John Gavin, Michelle Carter and Robin Hollis have offices in the facility. There is a small conference room.
John Gavin serves as County Extension Agent-Staff Chair, Michelle Carter is County Agent-Family and Consumer Sciences and Robin Hollis is the Administrative Specialist. the building also houses offices for the L'Aigle Creek Conservation District.
