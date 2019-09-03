Deadline for entries in the 2019 Miss Two Rivers Scholarship Pageant will be on Friday, September 6. The pageant will be held during the Bradley County Fair scheduled for September 11-14.
Miss Two Rivers will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Bradley County Fairgrounds.
This new pageant is open to young women, age 17-21, from Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Drew, Lincoln and Union counties.
The winner will receive a $4,000 scholarship from University of Arkansas at Monticello and a $500 cash scholarship and will represent our area of Southeast Arkansas. Young women will compete in Interview, Sportswear and Evening Gown.
For more information and to obtain an entry form you may contact JeNelle Lipton at 501-416-7882 or by email at jmldevco@sbcglobal.net or contact Robin Hollis at the Bradley County Extension Office at 870-226-8410.
