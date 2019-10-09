The Bradley County Historical Museum announced this week the date for the organization’s annual Hamburger Supper. The supper is set for Friday, October 25, 2019, prior to the Warren Lumberjacks – Monticello Billies football game.
Take-out meals will consist of grilled hamburgers (with all the trimmings), the popular baked beans, chips and homemade brownie. The hamburger meals may be picked up at the Museum at 200 West Ash Street from 4:30 to 6:00 on Friday night, October 25.
The Hamburger Suppers will be pre-sold for $8 each and may be purchased from board members of the Bradley County Historical Museum. Board members include: Judy Wynne, Hilda Thornton, Deborah Black, Logan Adams, Kim Cathey, Liz McKinstry, Mike Weatherford, Charlotte Denton, Marlin Raines, Mike Jolley, Susan Saunders, JeNelle Lipton and Judy Gibson, president of Warren Woman’s Club.
Proceeds from the Supper assist in the preservation of the historic Martin House and also help to fund the activities at the Museum. The Bradley County Historical Museum board members appreciate the support from the community in making the Hamburger Suppers successful each year.
For more information or to purchase tickets, you may call 870-226-5457, 870-226-3418 or 820-6203.
