Community Action Called Meeting to be Held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday

Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corporation will be conducting another community meeting for Bradley County on October 15, 2019 at 10 a.m.

The meeting will be conducted at the old National Guard Armory.
