Smokey the Bear Coming to Hermitage Elementary

Smokey the Bear will celebrate his 75th Birthday with Hermitage Elementary students Friday, October 11 at 12:30 PM. Jersey Firewise Volunteers and Communities will host this event to bring awareness of the danger of Wildfire. Firewise materials will be readily available as Firewise Volunteers continue their efforts to educate homeowners of the proactive measures that Firewise offers concerning Urban Interface Wildfire Preparedness.
Smokey the Bear's message, "Only You Can Prevent Wildfires", has been passed down through generations. Studies have shown that Smokey is second only to Santa Clause as the most beloved characters of all time. The Arkansas Children's Hospital's Burn Safety Trailer will also be part of the event. For more information contact Jersey Firewise Coordinator Sheila Loomis sheilaloomis3@gmail.com.
