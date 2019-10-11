Warren Mayor/Warren Woman's Club Proclaim Domestic Violence Awareness

Members of the Warren Woman's Club joined with Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington to designate October, 2019 as "Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the City of Warren Arkansas." Members of the Club joined the Mayor in the Warren Municipal Court Room to observe the Mayor sign the proclamation. The proclamation notes that domestic violence is committed against women and children, that Congress passed commemorative legislation in 1989 and that the Warren Woman's Club recognizes domestic violence is a pervasive problem and people need to be aware. The Woman's club supports shelters for victims.
Pictured are the following members with Mayor Pennington:
Front row seated L-R, First Vice President Diane Purvis, Treasurer Judy Braswell, Mayor Pennington, Secretary Jane Powell
Back row standing L to R, Terrie White, JeNelle Lipton, Nancy King, Donna McGaha, Joy Kitchens, Fran Nutt, Hilda Thornton, Joen Bryant, Jonalyn Reep, Jennifer Taylor, Brenda Johnson
The Woman's Club is very active in the community.
