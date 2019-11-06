Bradshaw Appointed to Fill Vacancy

LITTLE ROCK - Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the appointment of Sandra C. Bradshaw of Crossett as circuit court judge for the Tenth Judicial Circuit, Division Two. The Tenth Judicial Circuit includes Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, and Drew counties. Bradshaw will replace the late Judge Kenneth Johnson. Her term will expire on December 31, 2020.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement:
"I appreciate Ms. Bradshaw's willingness to serve Arkansas as circuit court judge for the Tenth Judicial Circuit, Division Two. Throughout her career, Sandra has demonstrated a thorough understanding of the law and a passion for upholding it. I have confidence that she will serve Arkansas
well.”
Sandra C. Bradshaw is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Monticello. In 1991, Bradshaw received her juris doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law, where she served as research editor for the Mississippi Law Journal. Bradshaw began her legal career as an associate with Young, Scanlon & Sessums, one of the oldest law firms in Jackson, Mississippi. Bradshaw opened a private practice in Crossett in 1995. Her firm focused on domestic relations and family law.
Bradshaw served as deputy public defender in the criminal division of the Circuit Court of Ashley County, Tenth Judiciary District, for more than ten years. For the past two years, she has served as deputy prosecuting attorney. Since 2002, she has been a fellow in the Academy of Adoption & Assisted Reproduction Attorneys, which is dedicated to the competent and ethical practice of adoption and assisted reproduction law. She is a native
of Ashley County and has one daughter, Anna.
