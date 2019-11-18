Our Place Cafe Holds Ribbon Cutting

|Photo courtesy of Marsha Harton Cooper.
Our Place, a soup, sandwich, and small bakery restaurant, held a ribbon cutting last week in Warren. The business is located in what was originally Coffee Cakes, then Gabby Raye's, next door to Mane Event Salon. Members of the Chamber of Commerce as well as local businessmen and women were on hand for the event.
Our Place is owned by Katy and Josh Bryant.
You can follow the restaurant on facebook by CLICKING HERE.
|A selection of Our Place's baked goods. Photo courtesy of facebook.
