Legislative Filings In Southeast Arkansas

The following candidates have filed for contested legislative seats in the Arkansas General Assembly:
House Races:
District 8-
Incumbent Jeffrey R. Wardlaw, Republican
Christopher Ogburn, Democrat
District 9-
Incumbent LeAnne Burch, Democrat
Howard Beaty, Republican
District 11-
Incumbent Don Glover, Democrat
Mark McElroy, Republican
Senate Races:
District 25-
Incumbent Stephanie Flowers, Democrat
Efrem Elliott, Democrat
District 26-
Incumbent Eddie Cheatham, Democrat
Bill Dunklin, Republican
Ben Gilmore, Republican
District 27-
Incumbent Trent Garner, Republican
Keidra Burrett, Democrat
Garry Smith, Democrat
The Primary Election will be held March 3, 2020. Any race that has two Democrats or two Republicans, will face each other on March 3rd. Democrat and Republican Primary winners will face each other in the General Election November 3, 2020. All non-partisan judicial races will also be held on March 3rd.
House Races:
District 8-
Incumbent Jeffrey R. Wardlaw, Republican
Christopher Ogburn, Democrat
District 9-
Incumbent LeAnne Burch, Democrat
Howard Beaty, Republican
District 11-
Incumbent Don Glover, Democrat
Mark McElroy, Republican
Senate Races:
District 25-
Incumbent Stephanie Flowers, Democrat
Efrem Elliott, Democrat
District 26-
Incumbent Eddie Cheatham, Democrat
Bill Dunklin, Republican
Ben Gilmore, Republican
District 27-
Incumbent Trent Garner, Republican
Keidra Burrett, Democrat
Garry Smith, Democrat
The Primary Election will be held March 3, 2020. Any race that has two Democrats or two Republicans, will face each other on March 3rd. Democrat and Republican Primary winners will face each other in the General Election November 3, 2020. All non-partisan judicial races will also be held on March 3rd.
No comments:
Post a Comment