Council Sets Salary For Part-Time Fire Chief And Local Citizen Speaks Out Against Prison-Video Sponsored By First State Bank

The Warren City Council met for its regular monthly meeting Monday, January 13 in the Warren Municipal Building. After being called to order and approval of past minutes, City Clerk Helen Boswell presented the statement of revenue and expenditures. She reported small net gains in the general and street funds and informed the council that sales tax revenue remains up over last year.
WATCH THE FULL JANUARY 2020 CITY COUNCIL MEETING SPONSORED BY FIRST STATE BANK,
OR CONTINUE READING THE STORY BELOW.
Mayor Pennington submitted her recommendation for standing committee assignments for 2020. The committees were approved on a 3-2 vote as follows:
Community & Economic Development
Angela Marshall, Chairman
Dorothy Henderson
Memory Frazer
Fire Committee
Joel Tolefree, Chairman
Angela Marshall
Dorothy Henderson
Police Committee
Memory Burks Frazer, Chairman
Zach Burks
Emily Moseley
Sanitation Committee
Zach Burks, Chairman
Joel Tolefree
Angela Marshall
Street Committee
Emily Moseley, Chairman
Zach Burks
Joel Tolefree
Ways & Means Committee
Dorothy Henderson, Chairman
Memory Burks Frazer
Emily Moseley
Reports were presented by all department heads and city boards and commissions that met during December, 2019. Police Chief Shaun Hildreth reported the department is one officer short and he hopes to present a potential hire to the Civil Service Commission soon. Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft informed the council that the department needs volunteer fire fighters and to urge anyone interested to apply. He also stated the Warren Fire Department is 100 years old in 2020 and a celebration is planned for the annual Firemen's Ball.
The Fire Committee recommended a salary of $24,000.00 annually for the newly hired part-time Fire Chief. The council had previously added the job to the city's pay plan and the Civil Service Commission hired Mr. Ashcraft. The salary was approved on a 3-2 vote. The city is retaining the position of full time fire chief for future utilization if the council so chooses.
Street Committee Chairman Emily Moseley reported that the Street Committee will conduct a public hearing February 11 at 5:00 pm to hear street improvement requests from citizens. The hearing will be held in the Municipal Courtroom.
The council then adopted ordinance 923, reconciling the city's 2019 budget as required by law.
There was discussion about the process to advertise for an economic development consultant. Council Member Zach Burks asked the status of the actions previously approved by the council. Mayor Pennington stated advertisements are being planned.
During the public comment portion of the agenda, Michael Weatherford, who resides on Forrest Road, spoke voicing his opposition to the proposed private prison that he believes will be built in the city industrial park. You can watch and listen to Mr. Weatherford's comments in the video below this article.
The council then voted to pay all bills for December, 2019 and set the next meeting for February 10, 2020. The agenda meeting is set for February 6 at 7:00 am.
WATCH THE FULL JANUARY 2020 CITY COUNCIL MEETING SPONSORED BY FIRST STATE BANK,
OR CONTINUE READING THE STORY BELOW.
Mayor Pennington submitted her recommendation for standing committee assignments for 2020. The committees were approved on a 3-2 vote as follows:
Community & Economic Development
Angela Marshall, Chairman
Dorothy Henderson
Memory Frazer
Fire Committee
Joel Tolefree, Chairman
Angela Marshall
Dorothy Henderson
Police Committee
Memory Burks Frazer, Chairman
Zach Burks
Emily Moseley
Sanitation Committee
Zach Burks, Chairman
Joel Tolefree
Angela Marshall
Street Committee
Emily Moseley, Chairman
Zach Burks
Joel Tolefree
Ways & Means Committee
Dorothy Henderson, Chairman
Memory Burks Frazer
Emily Moseley
Reports were presented by all department heads and city boards and commissions that met during December, 2019. Police Chief Shaun Hildreth reported the department is one officer short and he hopes to present a potential hire to the Civil Service Commission soon. Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft informed the council that the department needs volunteer fire fighters and to urge anyone interested to apply. He also stated the Warren Fire Department is 100 years old in 2020 and a celebration is planned for the annual Firemen's Ball.
The Fire Committee recommended a salary of $24,000.00 annually for the newly hired part-time Fire Chief. The council had previously added the job to the city's pay plan and the Civil Service Commission hired Mr. Ashcraft. The salary was approved on a 3-2 vote. The city is retaining the position of full time fire chief for future utilization if the council so chooses.
Street Committee Chairman Emily Moseley reported that the Street Committee will conduct a public hearing February 11 at 5:00 pm to hear street improvement requests from citizens. The hearing will be held in the Municipal Courtroom.
The council then adopted ordinance 923, reconciling the city's 2019 budget as required by law.
There was discussion about the process to advertise for an economic development consultant. Council Member Zach Burks asked the status of the actions previously approved by the council. Mayor Pennington stated advertisements are being planned.
During the public comment portion of the agenda, Michael Weatherford, who resides on Forrest Road, spoke voicing his opposition to the proposed private prison that he believes will be built in the city industrial park. You can watch and listen to Mr. Weatherford's comments in the video below this article.
The council then voted to pay all bills for December, 2019 and set the next meeting for February 10, 2020. The agenda meeting is set for February 6 at 7:00 am.
No comments:
Post a Comment