Lions Club Hears Update On 2020 Census

Charlotte Brown, Administrative Assistant to Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington and Debra Joyner, Partnership Specialist with the United States Census Bureau were guest speakers for the January 22nd meeting of the Warren Lions Club, held at Simple Simon's. They provided information about the upcoming 2020 census to be taken nation wide. the Mayor's office, along with others in the city and the county are working to educate the public on the importance of every person living in our community. A nation census is taken every ten years. The population figures are used to set up congressional and legislative districts, city wards, justice of the peace districts, school zones and determines the distribution of more than $675 billion dollars in federal funds and millions in state funds. Private business and industry also use the figures to plan new stores, factories and other businesses. It is vital to get a complete count of every person who resides in Warren, Hermitage, Banks and the entire county. All ages are included.
Information will be mailed out in March informing the public how to respond to the census. It can be done by computer and phone. Census takes will go door to door to count people who have not responded. For more information go to 2020census.gov.
There will an educational meeting held at the Warren Municipal Building starting at 5:00pm Thursday, January 23rd to answer questions and provide information. the public is invited to attend.
