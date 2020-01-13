Tuesday Classes Canceled at UAM

Classes are canceled Tuesday, January 14 on the Monticello and Crossett campuses of the University of Arkansas at Monticello due to the power outage. The McGehee campus will hold classes Tuesday. Staff for Monticello and Crossett campuses will receive further information regarding office hours.
For more information, contact Ember Davis, director of marketing and public relations at (870) 460-1274 or DavisEL@UAMont.edu.
For more information, contact Ember Davis, director of marketing and public relations at (870) 460-1274 or DavisEL@UAMont.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment