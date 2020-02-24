Black History Program Conducted At Bethel AME Church

*Opening song
*Prayer by Rev. Jessie Washington
*Scripture by Bro. LeVell Foote
*Duet by Bro. Riley Hudson and Sis. Angela Russell
*Welcome by Sis. Cornelia Anderson
*Response
*Occasion by Sis. Candace Jackson
*Solo by Sis. Stephanie Farmer
*Offering/Reporting by Sis Doris Davis and Sis. Denisa Hammock
*Introduction of speaker by Pastor of Bethel Rev. Clarence Luckey
*Song by Rev. Eugene Jones
*Sermon by Minister Roosevelt Gray of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Warren
The program was well done and educational. Minister Gray spoke on the subject "Looking Back to Move Forward."
|Rev. Roosevet Gray
