Black History Program Conducted At Bethel AME Church

A good crowd gathered Sunday afternoon, February 23rd to take part in a program about "Black History."  The program was as followers:
*Opening song
*Prayer by Rev. Jessie Washington
*Scripture by Bro. LeVell Foote
*Duet by Bro. Riley Hudson and Sis. Angela Russell
*Welcome by Sis. Cornelia Anderson
*Response
*Occasion by Sis. Candace Jackson
*Solo by Sis. Stephanie Farmer
*Offering/Reporting by Sis Doris Davis and Sis. Denisa Hammock
*Introduction of speaker by Pastor of Bethel Rev. Clarence Luckey
*Song by Rev. Eugene Jones
*Sermon by Minister Roosevelt Gray of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Warren

The program was well done and educational.  Minister Gray spoke on the subject "Looking Back to Move Forward."
Rev. Roosevet Gray

