Cooking Matters Discussed At Health Coalition

Members of the Bradley County HealthCoalition met for over aqn hour Thursday, February 13 and discussed plans for the future. They discussed ways to combat opioids, tobacco and general health in Warren and Bradley County.
It was announced that a "Cooking Matters" free training is set in Warren for Thursday, March12 from 11:00am till 3:00pm. It will be conducted at the Bradley County Cooperatyive Extension Office located at 201 N. Bragg Street.
Join us at the free training and learn how to partner with the Arkansas Hunger Relief Allinace to teach low-income families in your community how to shop for and prepare healthy meals on budget. Visit http://bit.ly/2GQ6ISZ to see how partnering works and please speak with Cooking matters Director Alex Handfinger at 501-399-9999 if you have any questions!
Please RSVP with any food allergies by Tuesday, March 10th to alex@arhungeralliance.org.
