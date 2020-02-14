Primary And Judicial Election Set For March 3rd

Arkansas will hold primary and judicial elections on Tuesday, March 3rd. Voters will be able to choose to vote in the Democratic or Republican Primary ( not both ). All voters will be allowed to vote for the nonpartisan judicial races. Remember the general election will be conducted in November, 2020.
Early voting will begin Tuesday, February 18th at the Bradley County Courthouse, County Clerk's Office. Voting will be allowed Monday-Friday from 8:00am to 6:00pm and Saturdays from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Early voting Monday, March 2 will be available from 8:00am to 5:00pm For further information call the County Clerk at 870-226-3464.
Regular voting polls will be open March 3rd from 7;30am till 7:30pm at the following locations:
City of Warren-Ward 1, Warren Housing Authority
City of Warren-Ward 2, Warren YMCA
City of Warren-Ward 3, Warren YMCA
North-Warren YMCA
South-Warren YMCA
Banks City-Banks Community Room
Banks Rural-Banks Community Room
Springhill-Hermitage Community Center
Hermitage City-Hermitage Community Center
Hermitage Rural-Hermitage Community Center
Eagle Lake-Eagle Lake Baptist Church
Jersey-Hermitage Community Center
Johnsville-Eagle Lake Baptist Church
Marion-Saline Baptist Church
To vote absentee go to the Bradley County Clerks Office.
A list of early voting and election day poll workers is posted in the County Clerk's Office. Any voter wanting to have a poll worker disallowed because a poll worker is related within the second degree of consanguinity to a candidate on the ballot, must submit their objection in writing to the county clerk within 10 days of the legal notice being published.
A list of candidates will be provided by salineriverchronicle prior to voting beginning.
